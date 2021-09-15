'Blue Out' at volleyball game to honor teens killed in Wiley crash

PUEBLO WEST — At Pueblo West High School, students and staff will honor 4 teens killed in a September 9 crash in Wiley, Colorado.

During tonight's Pueblo West vs Doherty volleyball game, the Cyclones will wear blue and decorate the gymnasium in the colors for Wiley High School.

Attendees also have the option to donate to a Miracle Minute fundraiser to help the families and community.

The community of Wiley is close to one member of the Pueblo West squad as two of the victims are relatives.

Cait Zordel, Hunter Ronald Comer, Xander Sharpe Rowan, and Martin Roman were all killed in crash at Highway 287 and County Road 196 on September 8.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver ran a stop sign, ending up in a collision with a semi on the Highway. The 4 teens died at the scene.

A 5th teen, identified as Braden Black was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.

UCHealth passed along the following statement from the family of the teen who remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt prayers and support for our son, Braden. He is still in critical condition, but he is fighting. We would ask that you please keep the families of his friends in your prayers as they lay their children to rest this week. Please also pray for our small school and community, as we are all heartbroken over this devastating tragedy. The Black Family

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.



