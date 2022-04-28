Blue Bell announces new ice cream flavor called Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

Ice cream lovers rejoice!

The Texas-based company, Blue Bell, announced a new ice cream flavor called Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a milk chocolate ice cream with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

The new flavor arrives in stores today in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell.

