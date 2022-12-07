Blanca Police Department responded to an active shooter situation Wednesday

BLANCA, CO — On Wednesday afternoon the Blanca Police Department reported an active shooter on the west side of town.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Police Department asked residents to shelter in place at this time until the suspect was apprehended.

At 4:25 pm the Blanca Police Department reported a male suspect was arrested without incident. Blanca Police Department says there is no longer a threat to the community.

The Sierra Grande School District said that all Sierra Grande Schools are currently on a lock-out due to the developing situation. The school district said all evening activities for the school district have been canceled.

It is unclear if anyone was shot or injured at this time.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as News5 gains more information.

____

