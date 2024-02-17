Black Student Union at CSU Pueblo honors Black History Month

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Black Student Union (BSU) at Colorado State University Pueblo is honoring Black History Month. According to CSU Pueblo, more than 6% of students at the university are African American.

The President of the BSU at CSU Pueblo, Shaylan Wilson, says that makes it even more important to make sure every voice is heard.

"I think that the school is doing their part in trying to amplify minorities in the area, not with just HSI (Hispanic-Serving Institution) but we are also moving forward to being a minority serving intuition as well so, I think BSU can really help with that..." said Wilson.

To mark Black History Month, the BSU hosted a gospel extravaganza last weekend. It featured a variety of acts including a hip-hop dance group, a gospel rap group, and pastors.

