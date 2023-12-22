Black Santa Project to host weekend toy giveaway for families in need

DENVER — The Black Santa Project will host a two-day toy giveaway on this Friday and Saturday at the Brother Jeff Cultural Center in Five Points to bring a smile to children whose families may not have the means to afford gifts this year.

“We've had a lot of events and now we're ending the holiday season with our annual toy giveaway," said Black Santa Project CEO Auon'tai Anderson. "In 2021, we began a toy giveaway, and we had a line wrapped around the block here in the Five Points. Now, we are going to be redoing that. We did it last year and now we're expected this year to give about 10,000 toys to children across the Denver metro area."

Anderson said the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. until gifts run out on Saturday.

“These gifts are mainly donated from Toys for Tots and also donors from across the Mile High City, and so we're super grateful to Toys for Tots for being able to support us in this event,” Anderson said. “Children will be walking out of here with multiple different things, so we're super excited about that."

And it's not just the children who'll be getting some holiday cheer this year.

"This is the first time that we have included a Secret Santa component for adults. So we have wrapped gifts that we will be giving the first 100 adults here at the cultural center," said Anderson.

The cherry on top of the holiday cake? Santa will also be making an appearance.

“We wanted to be able to show our children, especially children in East Denver, the diversity that Santa Claus could represent."

Anderson said those who wish to attend do not need to register and a Spanish interpreter will be on-site both days.