Black maternal mortality rates highlight ongoing health inequities

COLORADO (KOAA) — Across the country, Black women face significant disparities in the quality of health care they receive. These disparities directly affect maternal health and limit access to essential treatment.

Black women in America have the highest maternal mortality rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC.

“Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women,” the CDC says.

These challenges in seeking medical care extend well beyond the delivery room.

CDC research reveals Black women have a higher risk for:



elevated rates of depression, anxiety, and PTSD

Breast cancer at a later stage

stroke, heart disease, uterine fibroids, and pregnancy complications

One alarming disparity shows up during childbirth, an experience that often becomes life-threatening. The CDC cites chronic underlying conditions and racial bias in the medical field as key contributors to the high maternal mortality rate.

“Black women experience unique disparities at the intersection of gender and race that are often not shared by Black men and White women,” according to the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health. “These disparities include high levels of sexism, discrimination, gender-related violence and racism–all risk factors for maternal mental health disorders.”

That gap isn’t just clinical, but it can be financial. A prenatal visit without insurance can cost hundreds, and a routine mental health therapy session can range from $100 to $200 per visit.

In fact, 61% of uninsured people don’t see a doctor because they can’t afford it, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study.

Health equity remains a pressing issue across the country. Here are few resources for low-cost or income-based care in Colorado:

Colorado Indigent Care Program

Health First Colorado

Child Health Plan Plus

