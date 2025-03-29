Black Hills Energy will host an energy assistance event in Pueblo on Monday, March 31

PUEBLO — On Monday, March 31, Black Hills Energy will host an energy assistance event for residents who need "resources to manage their energy usage and bills."
The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Pueblo County Department of Human Services (DHS) Lobby (320 W 10th St).
The event will have representatives from the following companies;
- Black Hills Energy
- 211 Colorado
- Energy Outreach Colorado
- Franklin Energy
- Pueblo County DHS
- Xcel Energy
There will also be members from the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) and the Weatherization Assistance Program, who will "share information, connect residents with resources, and assist with application submission sign-ups."
If you want to "take full advantage of available assistance options," Black Hills asks that you bring a recent utility bill, proof of income, and a valid ID.
