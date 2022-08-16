Black Hills Energy to provide benefits for Pueblo electric car owners

COLORADO SPRINGS — Black Hills Energy partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation and Drive Clean Colorado today to announce their resources available to anyone thinking of buying an electric car.

They hope the incentives will start to push people in the direction of purchasing an electric vehicle, or EV.

At an event today, the Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar spoke today about the benefits of owning an electric vehicle in Colorado, and how he's excited the town is starting to move

towards EVs.

Nick Wagner is the Vice President of regulatory affairs and policy for Black Hills Energy. He also spoke at the event today and was excited about the benefits for Pueblo.

"Well, I think one of the things Pueblo has looked at is how do we improve the environment, how do we reduce our footprint, so EVs are a big part of how we do that", said Wagner.

The utility company is offering benefits for people who have already bought electric cars and those who are on the fence about doing so.

They are offering to cover near the full price of a car charger for the EVs, up to $1,300 for residential customers and up to $35,000 for commercial customers.

Upfront electric vehicle rebates for income-qualified customers can be up to $5,500 for families.

As well as this, they are also offering a new time-of-day rate option to support EV charging that might lead to bill savings.

Christian Willss is the Senior Director for transportation fuels

and technology at the Colorado Department of Energy.

His team at the department is working to have 940,000 electric vehicles on Colorado roads by 2030. He says, it's an ambitious goal but has high hopes.

"It is going to be an all-hands-on-deck approach to electrifying the transportation sector in Colorado, and utilities pay a very important role. Not just because they provide the electricity the vehicles charge with, but because they have incentives and rebates that make it easier for their customers to buy and operate an electric vehicle", says Williss.

