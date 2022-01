PUEBLO, CO — A Black Hills Energy outage is affecting nearly 1,400 people in Pueblo.

The outage was reported around 1:20 PM according to the Black Hills Energy website.

According to the website, the outage is estimated to be restored by 4:30 PM.

