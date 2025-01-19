Black Forest Dog Resort is taking the extra step to keep its furry guests warm

COLORADO SPRINGS — You're not the only one cold during this arctic front.

Black Forest Dog Resort, for boarding pets, is going the extra mile to keep your furry friends warm.

Employees are keeping it warm inside, insulating the doggy doors, and giving animals shorter outdoor breaks to keep everyone warm.

Senior dogs and dogs with short fur are given special attention, as they're more vulnerable to the elements.

"Safety is extremely important when it's so cold outside. One of the main things we're doing is keeping our dog door shut and locked—that helps prevent the wind and cold air from coming in," Says co-owner Megan Lundberg. "Our guillotine doors are insulated, so they provide a lot of extra protection. We're also very careful to ensure they aren't outside for too long, especially senior dogs and those with shorter fur."

The dog resort is keeping its buildings between 66 and 68 degrees during the cold nights. There are also plenty of blankets to wrap the dogs in for extra warmth.





