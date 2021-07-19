Watch
Black Forest boy shows his entrepreneurial spirit

Justyn Breaux
A boy in Black Forest has started his own business, building and selling bird houses.
Birdhouse Business
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 23:00:48-04

BLACK FOREST — A boy in Black Forest is showing off his entrepreneurial side.

Wyatt Greenleaf, 12, builds birdhouses in his garage, then sells them online and at the Black Forest Market.

He has a few standard styles that he regularly makes, but also accepts custom orders.

Greenleaf says see his dad's business sparked the idea.

"He owned a home improvement business a few months ago and that kind of inspired me to build birdhouses. Then my grandpa build lots of birdhouses and I thought they were really cool," Greenleaf said

He set up a Facebook page earlier this summer to help promote his efforts.

