Black Forest boy shows his entrepreneurial spirit

BLACK FOREST — A boy in Black Forest is showing off his entrepreneurial side.

Wyatt Greenleaf, 12, builds birdhouses in his garage, then sells them online and at the Black Forest Market.

He has a few standard styles that he regularly makes, but also accepts custom orders.

Greenleaf says see his dad's business sparked the idea.

"He owned a home improvement business a few months ago and that kind of inspired me to build birdhouses. Then my grandpa build lots of birdhouses and I thought they were really cool," Greenleaf said

He set up a Facebook page earlier this summer to help promote his efforts.