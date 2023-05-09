Black bear euthanized by CPW after it repeatedly entered a Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized a bear that they say was becoming habituated by residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

According to CPW, a bear estimated to be between 225 - 250 lbs repeatedly entered a home in the Broadmoor neighborhood of Colorado Springs, near prime bear territory according to CPW.

CPW says the bear first entered the home Sunday, April 30th, before returning on Monday and more the following week.

CPW said on Sunday, April 30th the homeowners found muddy paw prints in the house before finding the bear in the kitchen in search of food, the bear reluctantly left after the homeowners were able to bang pots and pans and yell at the bear.

CPW responded to the home and set up a trail camera and trap, only to discover that the bear was returning every night around the same time throughout the week. Friday evening the bear returned again and was trapped.

Per Colorado Parks and Wildlife policy, the bear was humanly euthanized after entering a home according to the department.

“It’s extremely fortunate no one was injured by this bear when it confronted the homeowners in the kitchen,” said Tim Kroening, CPW's Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “This bear had become habituated to people, associating them as a food source. This created a dangerous situation when the bear was confronted in a confined space in the home."

CPW said that the bear's behavior was alarming as it appeared to have become habituated to humans and houses, which only occurs after the bear begins to associate with humans as a source of food.

Kroeing went on to say the investigation is ongoing but CPW Officers did cite one of the homeowners after they determined the individual to be attracting big game through bating with big game. The homeowners also received a warning for luring bears.

“It is critical that people do their part and stay ‘Bear Aware.’ Please secure your trash, bird feeders and any other attractants so that bears cannot get to them. Keep your doors and ground-level windows closed and locked," said Kroeing. "Please lock your vehicles as bears are smart enough to figure out how to get into them if they smell something tasty.”

You can learn more about being "Bear Aware" here.

