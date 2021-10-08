Birdseye Fire in Peyton now 60% contained

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning the Birdseye Fire was 60% contained. It has burned more than 21 acres in Peyton.

Mandatory evacuations remained in place for a two-mile radius around the 19000 block of Birdseye View.

There was also a pre-evacuation order one mile outside of the evacuation zone. At least ten homes were threatened in El Paso and Elbert County.

Multiple people were evacuated as well as some horses and dogs. The Patriot Learning Center is serving as a shelter for evacuees, meanwhile, the Calhan Fairgrounds opened up to for all animals for evacuees.

The fire started at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. It began as a structure fire and then moved into the treetops, but News 5 was told it is now back on the ground. At around 4 p.m. Friday the structure fire was out, but there was significant damage to it.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire.

Multiple people have been evacuated to include horses & dogs. Mutual aid partners to include Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Calhan PD &FD, State Patrol, Falcon FD, Cimarron Hills FD, Peyton FD, Colorado Springs FD are all on scene. https://t.co/OzRPOas4ld pic.twitter.com/m33Ifp2l0j — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021

There were two small air tankers on the ground at the scene, and a helicopter was requested to help with hotspots.

Crews are watching the weather to decide if more evacuations are needed, they tell News 5 that a wind shift could affect the fire at a moment's notice.

More than a dozen agencies were on the scene including the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Calhan Police and Fire Department, Falcon Fire Department, Cimarron Hills Fire Department, Peyton Fire Department, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department.