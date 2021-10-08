Birdseye Fire in Peyton now fully contained

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning the Birdseye Fire was fully contained. It has burned more than 21 acres in Peyton.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return home starting at noon.

In an update posted on Twitter, the Sheriff's Office thanked all of the agencies who helped get control of the fire.

Multiple people were evacuated Friday as well as some horses and dogs. The Patriot Learning Center served as a shelter for evacuees, and the Calhan Fairgrounds opened for animals.

The fire started at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. It began as a structure fire and then moved into the treetops, but News 5 was told it is now back on the ground. At around 4 p.m. Friday the structure fire was out, but there was significant damage to it.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire.

There were two small air tankers on the ground at the scene, and a helicopter was requested to help with hotspots.

Crews are watching the weather to decide if more evacuations are needed, they tell News 5 that a wind shift could affect the fire at a moment's notice.

More than a dozen agencies were on the scene including the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Calhan Police and Fire Department, Falcon Fire Department, Cimarron Hills Fire Department, Peyton Fire Department, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department.