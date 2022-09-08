DENVER — Hopefully, none of your putts go "to infinity and beyond."

Now, at McGregor Square in Denver, golf enthusiasts and amateurs alike can putt their way through their favorite animated classics at Pixar Putt.

It's a pop-up mini-golf experience that has now made its way to the Mile High City and will be open at McGregor Square until Nov. 27.

Denver7's Danny New and sports anchor Nick Rothschild decided to take their chances on the course. Check out a sneak peak of the Pixar-themed holes in the video below.

Birdie with Buzz, Lightning McQueen and WALL-E at Pixar Putt

The course is made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories and characters from some of Pixar's movies, like Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Coco. The Pixar Putt website has more information on the experience, as well as how to buy tickets.