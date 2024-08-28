Bingos D&S Saddle Shop's last ride after nearly 100 years in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — After nearly 100 years serving the Pikes Peak Region, Bingo's D&S Saddle Shop took its last ride Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs saddle shop sells tack, saddles, apparel and grooming supplies. It began as a small harness shop downtown in the late 1920s.

Obstacles like internet competition, a shrinking horse community, and rising rent rates have forced the owners to close the barn doors. They say the will miss the friends the made.

"That is the saddest part is the customers, we will miss the customers," said Diane Hanchey with Bingo's D&S Saddle Shop. "The horse community in the (Colorado) Springs area is amazing."

"It was a wonderful, wonderful shop," said Sandra Besseghini, a customer. "The place we have really relied on. So sorry to see it go."

In an ironic twist, one of the owners told our news partners at The Gazette that she is considering selling any remaining inventory from the shop online.

