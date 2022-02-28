Bill to remove legal and financial barriers to parenthood for same-sex couples

DENVER, Colorado — Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would remove many of the legal and financial burdens that same-sex couples face when starting a family. State Representative Daneya Esgar and her wife Heather Palm only just learned of those burdens with the birth of their daughter Marlo.

To start their family, Palm underwent cycles of in vitro fertilization. Her embryo was then implanted in Esgar.

Colorado law currently recognizes only Esgar as Marlo's mother. Even though Marlo shares Palm's genetic make-up, Palm must adopt her daughter to legally become her parent.

Esgar said she was stunned when Palm shared the news with her.

"We were leading the charge on civil unions we led the charge on marriage equality, there's no way this was still on the books, and when we actually started digging more, and I can't take the credit for it, when she started digging more and realized that this is actually realistic that Heather was going to have to adopt her biological child, I was mind blown," she said.

Esgar is co-sponsoring House Bill 22-1153 which would remove many of the burdens in that adoption process such as mandatory home inspections, parenting classes, finger-printing, and criminal background checks.

Watch News 5 at 10:00 p.m. tonight for an update on the legislation and the emotional testimony the women shared during the bill's committee hearing.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.