Bikes stolen from non-profit that helps people with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — The search is on for some bikes that were stolen from a local non-profit that helps people with disabilities get outside and get moving.

"Arise Beyond Barriers" told News 5 that someone broke into their 24-foot trailer Sunday night in Colorado Springs. It happened outside of their building on North Circle Drive. They say someone drilled off the three locks on it and took the three bikes and a bike pump.

"Its concerning you know. We're a non-profit. these bikes weren't free its sad," said Tami Ashley with 'Arise Beyond Bariers.' "So if you see a purple or yellow bike, that's our colors for our company and one that was completely black. In fact the black one we had just got so it hadn't even been rode yet. It was brand new."

If you see the bikes or know anything that can help, you can call Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

