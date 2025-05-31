Bijou Street intersection under repair following crash early Saturday, driver arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should be prepared for the intersection of Bijou Street and northbound I-25 to be a four-way stop for some time Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the area around 2:00 a.m. following reports of a traffic crash. When they arrived, they found one vehicle and, based on an investigation, determined the driver ran from the scene on foot.

The crash only involved one vehicle and one person, who was later arrested by police in the area. Police believed the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was served a court date and later released.

Police say the crash damaged the intersection lights. Signage has been put up to indicate that the intersection is operating as a four-way stop. Repairs are expected to be completed around noon.

During the work, eastbound and westbound, Bijou Street will be treated as a four-way stop. You will be able to turn right off of Bijou from the northbound I-25 exit, but the northbound through lane will be closed at the intersection during the work.

