Big weekend ahead at the Colorado State Fair

It's going to be a big weekend at the Colorado State Fair with Saturday kicking off Pueblo Chile Day and Sunday marking the 55th Fiesta Day.

The parade starts at 10 AM. Along with other activities happening on the fairgrounds to celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

"Our goal is to promote the Hispanic Mexican culture at that time in a positive light where it wasn't seen so positive, unfortunately,' said Ivan Reys of the Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee, 'and then also providing scholarship opportunities for the youth."

Saturday is also Pueblo Chile Day. A roaster will be set up for the event in front of the Explore Colorado building on the east end of the fairgrounds where they'll be handing out free chile wraps.

Don't miss out on these events and more only at the Colorado State Fair.

_____

