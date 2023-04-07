Big Sunrise Service tradition returns to El Paso County this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — A tradition that dates back to 1920 is hosting another Easter Sunrise Service here in Southern Colorado.

Last year, three hundred people gathered at the Gateway Prayer Gardenon Easter morning. And this year they tell me they are expecting even more people to attend the service. Historically, the Sunrise Easter services would host thousands.

But the service was put on hold for quite some time. It wasn’t until last year the tradition of this big service returned to El Paso County for the first time in 20 years. And those who host the service are excited to bring it back this year and all are welcome to attend Sunday’s morning service.

“Oh, it is a very welcoming place. We welcome everyone and everyone seems comfortable here. They can walk the trails or they can walk the cross,” said Audrey Beckett, from the Gateway Prayer Garden.

“So, it’s just a wonderful community place that everybody enjoys. Little children as well as their moms and dads.”

The service will start at 6:30 a.m. and will last about an hour. Take exit 132 A, across from Fort Carson’s Gate 20 to get here.

Those who plan to attend the service should dress for cold weather and bring a warm blanket.

