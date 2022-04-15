Big sunrise Easter Service returns to El Paso County

FOUNTAIN — The tradition of having a sunrise Easter service dates back to 1920 in Colorado Springs.

But it’s been 20 years since the last big service, hosting thousands of people was held in El Paso County.

After living through a pandemic, those at the Gateway Prayer Garden thought it was time to bring this big tradition back.

The service will begin at 6 a.m. and they hope to be finished around 7:15 a.m. at the Gateway Prayer Garden in Fountain.

Guests will be seated in the large football field-sized cross pathway. Rev. Jeff Anderson will be leading the service, alongside a worship team. It’s been a lot of work battling this week’s wind to get this big event set up. They’re hoping to have a large crowd and all are welcome to join the service.

“I’m hoping we have about a thousand people here. And we’re prepared for a thousand. If we do, that would be great, if not, that will be next year we have a thousand,” said Audrey Beckett, property owner of the Gateway Prayer Garden.

Those who plan to attend should dress warm and bring a blanket if they’re worried about the weather.

To access the garden site, take the 132a exit across from Fort Carson’s Gate 20. You can visit the address here.