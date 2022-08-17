Big plans for Pueblo Memorial Airport

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo hopes to nearly double its trips in and out of its airport by 2025. Today, the city of Pueblo unveiled its 20-year master plan for Pueblo Memorial Airport including building another runway along with expanding the airport buildings.

"These improvements are needed to facilitate our growth to keep offering safe and reliable air service to our community," says Greg Pedroza, Director of Aviation.

Currently, the airport has a little over 200,000 trips a year, including from first responders and flight school participants. The city wants to boost that number up to over 400,000 within the next three years.

The improvements would cost a little under $100,000,000 dollars with the city trying to secure additional funding from state and federal governments.

