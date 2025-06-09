Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Colorado on how a new law may help combat youth violence

DENVER, Colo. — Last weekend, a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed, with the suspect identified as a 14-year-old boy from Colorado Springs. One of the many organizations trying to find a solution to youth violence in the state is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado (BBBS CO).

Scripps News Denver was able to sit down with BBBS CO to learn how a new bill that was recently signed into law can help the organization further combat youth violence.

While the investigation into that shooting continues, amendments to an existing law could help keep our young people safe during both the school year and the summer.

“It helps us to maintain our school-based program, which right now makes up about 45% of how we serve youth, and that's so important because we're able to meet kids where they are inside of the classroom,” said Lakeasha Smith, vice president of marketing and communications with BBBS CO.

Smith said Senate Bill 25-197, titled Tony Grampsas Youth Services Program, now opens up other programs to receive funding. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law in late May.

“Our Big Futures Program, which services kids from ages 13 to 18 — these are really critical times in a young person's life, and so through this type of programming, we're able to do some of these career exploration activities,” Smith said.

Funds will also support the youth mentoring program, student dropout prevention and intervention program, and additional initiatives for organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“What we have found is that when we connect a young person with a caring adult, they just have better outcomes overall,” Smith said.

While the work continues in the community, BBBS CO is focused on unlocking the potential of all youth.

