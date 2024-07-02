Biden administration proposes rule for workplaces to address excessive heat

President Joe Biden's administration is proposing a rule aimed at addressing excessive heat in the workplace, as tens of millions of people in the U.S. are under heat advisories due to blistering temperatures. If finalized, the measure unveiled Tuesday by the Democratic president would protect an estimated 36 million U.S. workers from injuries related to heat exposure on the job — establishing the first major federal safety standard of its kind. Those affected by excessive heat in the workplace include farmworkers, delivery and construction workers, landscapers, gardeners and workers in warehouses, factories and kitchens. Biden is getting briefed on extreme weather. Biden says, "What we're going to face this summer — it's going to be significant."

Food crops damaged from an oil spill in an irrigation ditch near Pueblo News5 viewer Vince Hanson has been a property owner in Pueblo County for nearly nine years. Hanson reached out to News5 after he saw extensive flooding and oil filling up the drainage ditch outside his house. Hanson said reached out to multiple state agencies for help. Crops damaged from oil spill in irrigation ditch near Pueblo

