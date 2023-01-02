Bicyclist dead after hit and run overnight, CSP asking for help locating suspect vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Medina Alert was sent out Sunday afternoon as Colorado State Patrol looks to identify a driver and vehicle involved in a crash that left one bicyclist dead overnight Saturday.

Investigators described the vehicle as a 2015 to 2017 black Ford Expedition SUV. There would be damage to the front passenger side headlight, bumper, and fog light area. They do not have any information about the license plate or driver.

The crash was believed to have happened between 10:00 P.M. Dec. 31st and sunrise the morning of Jan. 1st.

Investigators say they were called about a body near the intersection of Fontaine Blvd. and Metropolitan St. around 9:21 A.M. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Colorado Springs dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed until around 3:30 P.M. Sunday afternoon while an investigation took place.

Fontaine Blvd between Drury ln and Metropolitan st is closed for a fatal crash investigation. Use alternate routes. — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) January 1, 2023

CSP asks that anyone with information related to the crash or dashcam video footage from the area at the time of the crash contact the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center in Pueblo at 719-544-2424. Case number is 2b230002. They also say you can remain anonymous.

