Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District to host Wildfire Preparedness Community Day

BEULAH — Fire danger continues to be a threat as Colorado battles this drought, and with fire experts predicting an above-average fire year, residents cannot be prepared enough for a wildfire.

In April, the Beulah Fire Department battled a fire that burned down two cabins and startled the town’s residents.

Now, the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District is hoping community members attend the town’s Wildfire Preparedness Community Day this Saturday.

Some of the topics discussed will be if residents have an evacuation kit ready to grab, if their homes are mitigated and if they have alerts set up on their phones.

Local firefighters say the fires over the past few years have been burning hotter and faster, and the big wind gusts our region has been seeing is making fire danger more dangerous.

This is why they strongly encourage residents to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

“Our department will go through to each homeowner to their property and let them know where they should start. It doesn’t all have to be done at once but if we can give the firefighters a little more time, it gives the firefighters a whole lot better opportunity to control things,” said Jill Laca, Beulah Fire Department Public Information Officer. “So, I would invite our community, please come to the mitigation day, learn about mitigation, there’s a lot of not expensive things that you can do.”

The event will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at Beulah Fire Station 1.

Those who attend will learn how to prepare in the event of an evacuation. For more details visit here.

