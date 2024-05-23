Best Times To Avoid Traffic On Memorial Day Weekend In Colorado

We are just days away from the holiday weekend, and starting today, the roads are about to get a lot busier. That's according to AAA, who released their Memorial Day traffic forecast for Colorado. Triple A is saying if you plan on heading out, the best times to hit the road are early in the morning, or late in the evening. That means any time before 11 am and after 7 pm. Then on Monday, they say it's best to come back after 7 pm. That way you can hopefully avoid most of the congestion.

If you're planning on traveling to or through Denver, keep in mind, that it's one of six hotspots across the country for the holiday, according to AAA. They say Colorado will be hit the hardest on southbound i25 between Fort Collins and Denver. The worst is expected Sunday around 4 pm. I spoke with Skylar McKinley with AAA. He says now is the time to fill your tank for the best price.

He also explained why more people are choosing to travel this year. "Some folks are cruising around the world. They are getting on board luxury trains and seeing Europe and other parts of the world then there are folks who are working 2 to 3 jobs who if they’re lucky or getting away to somewhere in their neighborhood so there’s this broad stratification that happens, but I think was interesting as regardless of how much money you might earn every American realty believes that travel is a right.”

AAA says they expect this Memorial Day to be the second busiest on record with a 4% travel increase from last year. They also added the cost of hotels is down this year by 5%. As far as where everybody is headed, AAA says more travelers are interested in visiting Asia, especially Japan. If you're traveling here at home, remember to leave early and come home late. Hopefully, that helps you avoid the rush.

Human Remains Found At Colorado Springs Golf Course The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said officers responded to a report of a human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course. Officers were seen searching the area near a small creek by the sixth hole about 100 yards from the clubhouse. A Metro Crime Lab truck and a vehicle with the El Paso County Coroner's Officer were also on the scene with police. Human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course

