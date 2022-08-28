Best slopper eaters battle it out at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colorado — The world's best eaters showed up in Pueblo today to claim the title of Best Slopper Eater. The Colorado State Fair held its fourth world Slopper Eating Contest hosted by Major League Eating.

Defending champion, Geoffrey Esper won the event for the 3rd time eating over 32 sloppers.

"It feels pretty good. I think they tasted better this year,' said Geoffrey after clinching his reining title, 'They are the best out of the 3 years I have been here. This is probably the best-tasting sloppers out of all the years."

KOAA's lead forecaster Mike Daniels also participated in the celebrity competition ahead of the main event. Mike came close to winning for the 2nd time.

