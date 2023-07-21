Benefit on Saturday to keep Riley Whitelaw's memory alive, and give back to local art students

COLORADO SPRINGS — A graduation benefit is happening on Saturday in memory of 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw. She was killed while working at a Colorado Springs Walgreens last June.

Riley's mom, Courtenay, said after she lost her one and only daughter, she wanted to give back. She felt in her heart that she wanted to take care of Riley's friends and classmates, because she believes that's what Riley would have wanted her to do. That's when she began the Riley I. Whitelaw Memorial Fund.

“I felt pretty strong about making sure that the legacy that she deserves, is seen and heard, and also to honor her friends in meaningful ways, and honoring other kids her age,” said Courtenay. “I feel like this was the best way to honor her, and the way we want her to be remembered.”

The fund keeps Riley’s memory alive, but also honors local students with a passion for performing and visual arts. That’s because Riley was known for being artistic herself. She loved to draw and paint, danced in her school’s color guard, and also played guitar.

Through the Riley I. Whitelaw Memorial Fund, two local students have gotten scholarships and four others have gotten grants in Riley's name. Anna Shelton and Lily Rottenborn both received grants from the fund. The two met Riley in sixth grade.

Anna said her favorite memory was in middle school seeing Riley with a Guns N’ Roses t-shirt, and buying a similar t-short because she thought it was “cool.”

“We became friends pretty much instantly, despite having almost nothing in common, and we've been friends ever since,” said Anna.

“During our freshman year, we were duo partners in speech and debate. We did an interpretive humerus piece, where we pretended to be two old men,” said Lily, who added that her and Riley also got close through Spanish classes.

With the grants, the two were able to pursue something they’re passionate about. For Anna, the grant was used to pursue theater in college, and for Lily, it was used for singing lessons.

“Getting one of the arts grants was so meaningful, because it almost feels like I’m using it towards training for musical theater before I go off to college. This is something Riley's helping me with,” said Anna.

“I think Riley was willing to try everything. So voice lessons is not something that I would ever have done, unless I received an opportunity to take them,” said Lily.

For Riley’s mom Courtenay, the fund is also a way to give back to the community who's been there and supported her, since losing her daughter.

“It helps me. Even through this tragedy, we have been shown so much grace and care by our community, that this kind of helps us pay it back and meaningful ways, and I have realized how much the community means to us,” said Courtenay.

Courtenay also added, the fund is a way of reminding herself of the good in the world, rather than focusing on the horrific details regarding Riley’s death.

She continues to remember her only daughter as the caring, bright, and passionate person she was. But most importantly, she said Riley was kind. “Kindness matters,” is the motto Riley lived by, and the words printed on purple shirts in honor of her.

“That's probably one of the things that Riley has always taught me is that kindness matters and she always lead her life with kindness, and she's a reminder for me to lead with kindness and to pay things forward,” said Courtenay.

As Anna holds on to a guitar key chain that Riley gave her, it's a reminder that her friend is never far, and for Lily, the memories are never forgotten.

“I never heard her say anything bad about anybody. She always focused on the best in people and she always gave people benefit of the doubt,” said Lily. “She was really good at checking in on people and remembering the important things.”

“She was the most supportive person I’ve ever known. She was so lively, she was so insanely creative, and she constantly pushed me to pursue whatever I wanted,” said Anna. “She’s one of the reasons why I’m pursuing my passion for musical theater.”

Riley's graduation benefit is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public House at the Alexander in Colorado Springs located at 3104 North Nevada AvenueColorado Springs, CO, 80907. The community is invited to attend. All the money raised will go to the Riley I. Whitelaw Memorial Fund, and back to local students pursuing art. Listen to music by Off Ramp, a 90’s cover band, paint a pot or some rocks, and participate in a silent auction. SunRi’s spirit candles will also be sold, as well at Kindness Matter t-shirts, in memory of Riley.

For more information about Riley's Graduation Benefit or the Riley I. Whitelaw Memorial Fund, click here.

