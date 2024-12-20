Behind the scenes of Colorado Springs USPS facility during holiday shipping rush

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's the busiest time of the year for United States Postal Service (USPS) facilities, as employees work to get packages where they need to go in time for the holidays.

The USPS facility on East Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs processes an average of 74,000 packages and 1.3 million letters each day during the holidays. Wendy Macholz, the plant manager, said the facility has brought in more employees to help with the end-of-year rush.

"During the holiday season, we bring in anywhere from 40 to 50 additional employees just to help process this mail," she Macholz. "The volume is booming, everybody is rushing. Everybody takes pride in their work to make sure that we get the mail out for all the customers."

Christopher Poree has been working at the facility as a mail handler for almost four years. He said he loves being part of the reason families get to open gifts on the holidays.

"It's very important. It's special to, you know, to get things going where they're going to the families, especially the kids," said Poree.

The deadline to ship packages in time for Christmas is Thursday, Dec. 19 using USPS Priority Mail Service and Saturday, Dec. 21 using Priority Mail Express Service. FedEx two-day shipping needs to be shipped by Sunday, Dec. 22. FedEx overnight and UPS next-day shipping can be sent out by Monday, Dec. 23.

