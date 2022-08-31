Beaver Creek Oktoberfest to return this weekend

BEAVER CREEK — It is time to grab your lederhosen, as Oktoberfest is returning to Beaver Creek this upcoming weekend!

The traditional end-of-summer event will be returning over Labor Day weekend to the Beaver Creek Resort.

A wide variety of events will be taking place from September 2 to the 4th from live music to food vendors, and plenty of fun for the family all weekend long.

Some of the headlining bands include Philadelphia Freedom an Elton John tribute band and Brothers Revival a tribute band focused on the Allman Brothers.

See the full schedule of the weekend events below:

Friday, September 2:

4:00 pm: Biergarten opens

4:00 pm - 5:45 pm: Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

5:45 pm - 6:00 pm: Best Dressed Competition

6:00 pm - 6:15 pm: Stein Hoisting Competition

6:15 pm - 8:00 pm: Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

Saturday, September 3:

11:00am - 12:00 pm: Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

11:00 am - 4:00 pm: Kids Zone open

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm: Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 pm - 1:45 pm: Bratwurst Eating Competition

1:45 pm -2:45 pm: Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

2:45 pm - 3:00 pm: Best Dressed Competition

3:00 pm - 3:45 pm: Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

3:45 pm - 4:00 pm: Stein Hoisting Competition

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Live Music by Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John

Sunday, September 4:

11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

11:00 am - 4:00 pm: Kids Zone open

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm: Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 pm - 1:45 pm: Bratwurst Eating Competition

1:45 pm - 2:45 pm: Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

2:45 pm - 3:00 pm: Best Dressed Competition

3:00 pm - 3:45 pm: Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

3:45 pm - 4:00 pm: Stein Hoisting Competition

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Live Music by Brothers Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers

