Beat The Heat - Staying Safe In The Sun And Avoiding Heat Exhaustion (Plus, Who Is Most At Risk)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — El Paso County Public Health says that high school football players are most likely to suffer from heat exhaustion. That's because they are exerting themselves in all that gear. But heat exhaustion needs to be taken seriously by everyone because it can cause permanent damage to the body.

I talked with Doctor Paul Mayer with El Paso County Public Health. He says one of the most important things we can do to stay cool is to be aware of our fitness levels and not push too hard, especially in the first two weeks of exercising outdoors this time of year.

He says two weeks is how long it takes for our bodies to adjust to the heat. Doctor Mayer recommends gradually increasing the intensity of your activities outside over time. Another thing he says you can do to stay cool is hydrating ahead of time. He says about 16 ounces of water before you head out should help.

Here's what to look out for when it comes to heat exhaustion -heart pounding, shortness of breath, feeling weak, nausea, and confusion. Doctor Mayer says if you notice these signs to call 911 and immediately stop any physical activities. Try to cool the body down as fast as possible- a cool bath could do the trick.

One thing we do have going for us here in Colorado is our lower relative humidity. Doctor Mayer says high humidity around 75% can keep your body from being able to cool down by sweating. So enjoy the sun today, but remember to not push it too hard.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.





