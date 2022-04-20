Bears are beginning to wake up; here's what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS — We live in bear country here in the Springs, and it’s not uncommon to see bears getting into the trash or near hiking trails. Therefore, you should be prepared for bear encounters.

News5's Caroline Peters spoke with Corey Adler, the District Wildlife Manager at Colorado Parks and Wildlife about what you need to know.

Corey says the first thing to do is prepare your property. Make sure it is unlikely to attract bears.

Right now, birdseed is a very high-calorie food for bears, especially cubs. So, bring your birdseed indoors.

Give your grill a cleaning to get rid of the smell of grease and be aware of any food or anything that smells like food surrounding your house.

It’s no secret that bears like to get into the trash so if you live on the west side of I-25, you want to make sure your trash is put away.

The city ordinance says you must either have a bear-resistant trash can or your trash has to be inside a solid four-wall structure with a roof that is locked.

If you have that, you cannot bring your trash can out until 5 a.m. and it must be brought back in at 7 p.m.

But what happens if you see a bear on a trail or elsewhere?

“Slowly back away with your eyes on the bear. Make sure they see you; you see them. Keep talking to them so they know you’re human. A lot of times they don’t like our human voice because then they know it relates to us and then just slowly back away and go another way and just wait for that bear to move on,” said Adler.

“We’re in their territory. They’re in our territory and we know that so just be ready for just a great view of a bear walking across the trail.”

Your car is also a place to have prepared for bears. You would be surprised how many bears can get into cars that are unlocked.

