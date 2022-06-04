Bear sightings in Colorado Springs: What Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to do

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bear and other wildlife sightings have been reported from Manitou Springs to just North of Rockrimmon.

Carm Osullivan is one of many people who have captured a bear on-camera this year.

"They're getting displaced, and so you know the coyotes have their little area where they're at and they're a little hunting grounds, and the bears I think are really moving from Black Forest this way, out to Monument, and back."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife agrees, saying the more people that move to Colorado Springs, the more they tend to get calls about wildlife.

"Bears, they really don't want much from people, They're naturally afraid of people, The reason they come in to town often is because people leave their trash out and they think they can get an easy meal out of it," said one District Wildlife Manager.

CPW says keeping Colorado Springs will be extremely helpful when it comes to preventing wildlife from being in populated areas.

They also want to remind everyone to keep a close eye on pets and children when they are outside this time of year, and encourage everyone to get bear-proof trash cans.

CPW has an entire page dedicated to "Living with Wildlife" which can be found here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.