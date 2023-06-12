Watch Now
Be careful out there, heavy rain causes swift water rescue under bridge

Bill Folsom
A creek running through Colorado Springs
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 09:39:42-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Overnight, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) performed a swift water rescue underneath a bridge along Platte Avenue, between Peterson Road and Powers Boulevard.

CSFD tweeted about the incident at about 1:30 a.m.

The individual was not injured according to a tweet issued by CSFD.

This is a reminder to stay away from moving bodies of water like creeks when southern Colorado sees high levels of rain.
