Be careful out there, heavy rain causes swift water rescue under bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — Overnight, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) performed a swift water rescue underneath a bridge along Platte Avenue, between Peterson Road and Powers Boulevard.

CSFD tweeted about the incident at about 1:30 a.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire RESCUE - WATER - SWIFT T8,BC2,E7,CIMFD,IC1

E PLATTE AV/HATHAWAY DR

Map F7 01:20:46



Crews are assisting an individual who is under the bridge. The rescue is complete. No CSFD’s PIO on scene. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 12, 2023

The individual was not injured according to a tweet issued by CSFD.

This is a reminder to stay away from moving bodies of water like creeks when southern Colorado sees high levels of rain.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.