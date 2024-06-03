Battle of the food trucks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — One food truck had the opportunity to gain quite the claim to fame as more than 40 food trucks went to battle over the title as the best in the 719.

More than 5,000 attendees scurried from truck to truck getting a taste of some of the best "street food" the 719 has to offer. The mobile restaurants offered about any type of food you can dream of from grilled cheese to street tacos, these vendors had it all.

While the delicious food surely contributed to some hankering stomachs, the event also contributed to the Angels of American Fallen, as some of the proceeds collected by the food trucks are donated to the organization.

The celebration of the diversity of food is always a great success and brings people together over a universal interest. As the trucks continue to up their game, it is exciting to think of all the great opportunities to grab a bite from some of the most talented chefs and cooks around the mobile world.

This year's competition will surely leave people chomping at the bit, and eagerly awaiting any opportunity to dine from one of these trucks.

With the only way up from here, the battle for the best of the 719 will surely see fierce competition as they continue to hone their craft and prepare to be the reigning champs of the 719.

