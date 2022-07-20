Basic cadet training underway at the Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The class of 2026 at the U.S. Air Force Academy is taking its first steps into the military. Basic cadet training is underway for six weeks, and it’s their first major challenge on their journey to becoming commissioned officers in the United States Air Force.

More than 1,000 basic cadets got to campus in June, and the basic training will transform them from civilians to military academy cadets.

The first part of training introduces them to military customs, teamwork, daily physical training, room inspections and more.

“We teach them about the profession of arms and what it means to support and defend the constitution, and then we work them through military training, get them out in the field, get them dirty, and to building resilience,” said Colonel Brandon Alexander.

During the second part of training, basic cadets are taken to the assault, obstacle, confidence, and land navigation courses. It begins with a 5 1/2 mile march from the main campus at the Air Force Academy to Jacks Valley.

Colonel Alexander is a basic cadet training group commander, and he says the training pushes their mental and physical limits.

“We’re helping them work through that stress, build resilience, block out the noise, and kind of focus on the task they have at hand, and I think is really important,” said Colonel Alexander. “We put them through a lot of different things in a couple of weeks, to give them a real balanced experience of some the things they might see in military life.”

The training is also an opportunity for upper class cadets, who are there as cadres, to lead the basic cadets through the training. The cadres are learning what it takes to be a leader and work as a team.

“We’ve all done this before. It may be a little different, but it’s similar experience, and that’s what gives us that edge to help guide the basics through this six week training program,” said Seth Swain, a Cadet First Class, and senior at the Academy. “We’ve really enjoyed seeing their growth and development.”

It’s a six-week training built on overcoming obstacles, learning discipline, and building resilience, and the rest of their four years at the academy, will look much different.

“Some of the goals here are to obviously build grit. Their class motto is ‘all grit, no quit.’ So that’s we’re trying to build here,” said Swain.

“We’re making sure that they understand how to push themselves, beyond those barriers that they had in their minds,” said Colonel Alexander. “They need to understand that a lot more is going to be asked of them, then before.”

After basic training, the cadets will be ready to attend the Air Force Academy for four years.

