Bars, nightclubs prepare for fewer restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the state-wide COVID-19 dial expiring Friday, local bars and nightclubs are preparing for fewer restrictions.

"We are trying to get ready for it, hire more staff," said Geoff Weichelt, General Manager of CS Nightclubs.

He oversees Gasoline Alley, Red Martini, Mansion, Blondies, and Cowboys.

"Three of our businesses were closed for nearly a year," said Weichelt.

It's been a tough year for their businesses, especially their nightclubs which depend on dance floors

"We tried to open early on last year but it wasn't effective because dance floors weren't available. So getting dance floors back has been a big attribute for at least the nightclubs," said Weichelt.

As restrictions come to an end, they're excited to back to normal, but they won't be doing away with them right away.

"We're not going to jump right into no mask on anyone. Like I said before, keeping masks on our employees for at least an additional week," said Weichelt.

They'll also be getting back to what they love doing most.

"We're working on a lot of outdoor events for the summertime, getting larger capacities outdoors and keeping everyone safe," said Weichelt.

Customers just excited to get back to their favorites places.

"I've been out of the state for the last two months so I'm excited to go to a bar and hang out," said Jake Getormson.

"It's been a long time coming," said Tyler Schimpf.