Barricaded suspect in Pueblo leaves school on secure perimeter Tuesday afternoon

PUEBLO — According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers are currently on scene at the 1200 Block of Palmer Ave dealing with a barricaded suspect at a home.

This is occurring near the Columbian Elementary School, which was on secure perimeter.

Officers arrived on the scene at about 12:35 pm, it is unknown what led up to the standoff. Officers tell our newsroom they are dealing with 1 male suspect, and it is unknown if he is armed or not. Palmer Avenue at Northern Blvd is currently closed.

We reached out to D60 and they informed us that Columbian Elementary School was placed in a secure perimeter hold and not a lockdown.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

Editor's note: The Pueblo Police Department informed us the school was on lockdown. We were notified by D60 that the school was actually in a secure perimeter hold.

