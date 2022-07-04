Barricaded suspect found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Police officers executing an arrest warrant discovered the body of a man believed to have barricaded himself inside of a home on the west side of Colorado Springs on Sunday. The department reports that the man appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident began shortly before 8:30 a.m. with a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1900 block of Landis Court. According to the CSPD, a female caller told dispatchers they were being threatened and assaulted by the man who was armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in the front yard of the home and saw the man walk back inside. The officers submitted an affidavit for an arrest warrant on felony domestic violence-related charges including menacing. The CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit arrived at the home at 1:30 p.m.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the man who did not respond. The TEU officers then entered the home and located the man's body.

