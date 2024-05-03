Barnes Road will remain closed until Monday for maintenance work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to Colorado Springs City Officials, Barnes Road between Antelope Ridge Drive and Marksheffel Road will remain closed for additional time while they continue maintenance of a natural gas line.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is replacing a natural gas line that is approximately twelve feet below the ground.

Unforeseen conditions underground have caused complications for the crew fixing the gas line. CSU says they require utility upgrades and relocation in order to continue the improvement project.

CSU says that drivers should plan for additional time to their commutes, or to seek out alternate routes.

There are two detour routes marked by CSU in the area already, one that goes to Peterson Road and the other to either Stetson Hills Boulevard or North Carefree Circle.

Businesses on Barnes Road will still be able to be accessed through Antelope Ridge Drive.

For the most up-to-date information on road closures and traffic pattern changes, text IMPROVE to 866-762-3640 to receive text alerts. Message boards on the corridor and the project hotline (719-645-4055) will reflect the latest schedule information.

Community members can also call (719)645-4055 or email marksheffel@workzone.info with questions.

