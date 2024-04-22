Barnes Road will be closing for underground utility work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With as much growth as our city has seen, it’s only expected that we see more road work. Barnes Road is the latest road to see a closure in Colorado Springs for utility work. Between Antelope Ridge and Marksheffel, Barnes Road will be closed for two weeks as crews work on utility lines. The city of Colorado Springs said in a recent press release to add time to your commute if you’re planning on coming through the area or find an alternate route.

Detours will be in place to Peterson Road from either North Carefree or Stetson Hills, depending on which side you’re on. Weather permitting, the closure is expected to last until May 6th, 2024. Businesses in the area like the animal hospital, taco shop, and salon will remain open.

I spoke with Gayle Studebrant who works for the City of Colorado Springs. She asks drivers to be extra cautious throughout the cone zones. “We all want our crews to return home to their families.”

Crews will be adding utility lines under the roadway, and that requires them to dig up the existing roadway first. Since weather and plans can change, the city has a text line for updates. To use this service, just text “IMPROVE” to 866-762-3640. Standard data/messaging rates apply. Don’t text and drive.

