Barnes Road will be closing for approximately one week while underground maintenance takes place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A road will be closing for approximately one week, while major underground utility work is performed.

Barnes Road, located between Marksheffel Road and Antelope Ridge Drive will be closing from Feb. 12. to Feb. 19.

Those who drive on the route should expect detours in the area.

The signed detours will go to Peterson Road and either Stetson Hills Boulevard or North Carefree Circle.

Businesses on Barnes Road will be accessed through Antelope Drive which can be seen through a map on this website.

The closure may be subject to weather, and the schedule may change.

To receive the most up to date information you can text, "IMPROVE" to 866-762-3640.

More information on the project can be found by emailing marksheffel@workzone.info or by calling 719-645-4055.

