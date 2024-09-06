Barkman Library celebrates reopening with a week's worth of events

PUEBLO — An important resource has reopened on the northeast side of Pueblo! The Barkman Library is set to reopen next week after undergoing a more than $4 million facelift.

These improvements include the following:



a new kids space

a bigger community room

a bridge that connects the library to Belmont Park

These upgrades were funded by a voter-approved bond measure from 2019.

A formal ribbon cutting will take place next Tuesday at 9 a.m. After that, there are a series of events celebrating the opening including:

September 11, 2024

Bluey and Bingo Rediscover Barkman 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

September 12, 2024

Diego Martín Chautauqua - el Vaquero 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

September 13, 2024

Barkman Backpack Bonanza 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

