Barbershop hosts free back-to-school haircuts

COLORADO SPRINGS — Neon Salon and Barbershop held their 4th annual "Cuts for Smiles' event on Sunday, giving 320 free haircuts to kids before they return to school.

“We got here at 9 am and we’ve been rocking since then," said Neon Salon and Barbershop owner Gerald Bray.

The event had a line out the door for free haircuts, where students

could grab free back-to-school supplies and backpacks. Bray says he's noticed an increased need for these services in his community.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have what they need right now with inflation and all the things that are happening in the world right now, so this is just a very small part of what we can do to build up this community and like I said if it wasn’t for everybody involved, we wouldn’t be able to give back in this way," said Bray.

David Trueber was able to take his two children, Alexzander and Christian, to get their haircuts today. He's happy the two of them could return to school with a confident new look, and thinks this event was perfect for the community.

“It’s amazing, it helps out a lot, especially with the pockets, you know what I mean? Because I’m a single father of two kids, trying to come up with the money for haircuts and everything else, it helps out a lot," said Trueber.

Bray says he's planning something bigger and better for next

year's Cuts for Smiles event.

