Barbershop along North Academy the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — A barbershop along North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs was the latest victim of a smash-and-grab burglary.

According to the Colorado Springs Police blotter, officers responded to the area just before 3:00 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they found Art of Fadez Barbershop with damage to the front of the store.

Police say surveillance footage showed an unknown vehicle backing into the front glass door to gain entry to the building. After this, three people can be seen entering the business before they stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

CSPD says the Metro Burglary Unit is investigating the incident. There have been no arrests made at the time of publishing this article.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.