Barbershop along North Academy the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglary

The front door of the Art of Fadez barbershop along North Academy Boulevard following a smash-and-grab burglary on 12/30/24.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A barbershop along North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs was the latest victim of a smash-and-grab burglary.

According to the Colorado Springs Police blotter, officers responded to the area just before 3:00 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they found Art of Fadez Barbershop with damage to the front of the store.

Police say surveillance footage showed an unknown vehicle backing into the front glass door to gain entry to the building. After this, three people can be seen entering the business before they stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

CSPD says the Metro Burglary Unit is investigating the incident. There have been no arrests made at the time of publishing this article.

