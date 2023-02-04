Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy drama teacher arrested for possession of meth on school grounds

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
Arrest
Posted at 5:47 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 19:54:25-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Friday morning, following reports of a teacher possessing meth on school grounds.

The call came from a Banning Lewis administrator reporting he had located methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator identified the suspect involved as 44-year-old Kimberly Felton.

Felton is the drama teacher at the school and was arrested by Colorado Springs Police Officers on a Class 4 Felony, possession of a schedule II controlled substance in excess of 4 grams.

The investigation determined that Banning Lewis administrators responded immediately, and no students or staff were in danger during the incident.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards