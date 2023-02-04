Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy drama teacher arrested for possession of meth on school grounds

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Friday morning, following reports of a teacher possessing meth on school grounds.

The call came from a Banning Lewis administrator reporting he had located methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator identified the suspect involved as 44-year-old Kimberly Felton.

Felton is the drama teacher at the school and was arrested by Colorado Springs Police Officers on a Class 4 Felony, possession of a schedule II controlled substance in excess of 4 grams.

The investigation determined that Banning Lewis administrators responded immediately, and no students or staff were in danger during the incident.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.