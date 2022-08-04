Bank robbery suspect at large in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Thursday, August 4, around 1:00 pm Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a bank robbery in the 1700 block of East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

CSPD Robbery Unit detectives and officers responded to the scene and there were no reported injuries during the incident.

An unidentified male suspect entered the bank and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to contact Pike's Peak area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is provided.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.