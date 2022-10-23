Balltoberfest allows the community to interact with law enforcement in a fun way

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department hosted its second annual Balltoberfest this weekend at Scheels.

Participants donate new sports balls which are stored in police cruisers to be given out during shifts or events to the community. Patrol Divisions are able to supply sports balls such as footballs, soccer balls, and basketballs to give to kids and teens during their shifts.

The event consisted of food trucks, a mechanical bull, meeting the Switchbacks, Vibes, and UCCS mascots, Touch-a-Truck with law enforcement vehicles, and the chance to play hockey with the Colorado Avalanche Street Hockey Experience, and more.

This effort gives the Officers and the community an opportunity for positive interactions.

Balltoberfest is a part of Play COS Program which allows the community to interact with officers in a fun way. The program's goal is to become a long-term, ongoing, sports program that will be a permanent fixture in CSPD's department-wide community outreach efforts.

Since starting in January of 2021, CSPD officers have given away over 3,100 hundred balls to local kids and teens. You can learn more about the program at https://coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/play-cos [coloradosprings.gov]

